Park National Corp OH Sells 100 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (IYC)

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. (BMV:IYC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of IYC stock opened at $206.20 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Consumer Ser. has a 1-year low of $2,870.00 and a 1-year high of $3,650.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

