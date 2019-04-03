Park National Corp OH Has $334,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 9,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $126.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.86.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 12,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $1,357,430.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,395 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,829.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eileen Wynne sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $288,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $514,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,590 shares of company stock worth $10,900,552. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

