Park Lawn (PLC) Given a C$29.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial set a C$29.00 price target on Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLC. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price target on shares of Park Lawn in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Cormark raised shares of Park Lawn from a buy rating to a top pick rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.75 to C$32.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.58.

Shares of TSE PLC opened at C$25.44 on Tuesday. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$20.25 and a 12-month high of C$27.95. The stock has a market cap of $635.51 million and a P/E ratio of 70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$49.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.07000008020038 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.62%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. The company also engages in chapels, planning offices, and transfer service businesses.

