Par Pacific (PARR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,620,279 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 695% from the previous session’s volume of 329,495 shares.The stock last traded at $17.59 and had previously closed at $17.50.

PARR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $879.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.20 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $867,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 34.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 168,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,546,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $92,748,000 after acquiring an additional 683,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/par-pacific-parr-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.