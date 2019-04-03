Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,848 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.84% of Par Pacific worth $65,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 618,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 124.1% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 257,831 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 951.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 356,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 322,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the third quarter valued at $6,960,000. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $4,319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.34.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $879.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Par Pacific in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

