Papp L Roy & Associates Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Papp L Roy & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4,197.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,616,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300,077 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4,306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,431,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $123,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,029,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,653 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,787,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,587,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 573.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,036,352 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $137,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,272 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oracle to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $225.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $180,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $6,605,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

