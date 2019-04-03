Pandora Media Inc (P) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of P. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Pandora Media
Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.
