Pandora Media Inc (P) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pandora Media Inc (NYSE:P) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of P. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pandora Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Pandora Media by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pandora Media by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,900 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pandora Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of P stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Pandora Media has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides PandoraAd-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

