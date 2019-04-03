Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. OZ Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRNE shares. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of SRNE opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.69 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

