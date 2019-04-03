Pacton Gold Inc (CVE:PAC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 95200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of $22.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pacton Gold (PAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/pacton-gold-pac-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-22.html.

Pacton Gold Company Profile (CVE:PAC)

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, uranium, and lithium. It has option agreements to own a 100% interest in the Tully West Gold Property located west of the Tully/Timmins North Gold Deposit in Ontario; and interests in mineral claims located in the Red Lake Mining District in Ontario, as well as the Birch Gold Property located in Ontario; Lincoln Property, a lithium project in Nevada; Uchi Gold Property located in Ontario; and Bellary Dome project located in Mt.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pacton Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacton Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.