Oxford Industries Inc (OXM) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $215,227,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $216,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $93.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

OXM opened at $75.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Oxford Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.84 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

