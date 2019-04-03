Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 333.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 213,470 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 213,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,488,000 after purchasing an additional 196,168 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,755,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,790,000 after purchasing an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,534,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $60.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Ormat Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ormat Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

