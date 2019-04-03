Orion Energy Systems’ (OESX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1.75 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We expect Orion to generate revenues of $20.4M during F4Q19 and expect gross margin of 22.7%. We expect topline revenues to increase from $63.7M in FY2025, growing at a six-year CAGR of 17.4%. During the same period, we expect operating expenses to grow at a six-year CAGR of 7.5% from $21.1M in in FY2025. We arrive at our target price of $1.75 per share based on a DCF analysis which uses a discount rate of approximately 19.1% derived from the company’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC).””

OESX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Roth Capital raised Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 6,456,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $26.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.56. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $1.25.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.99 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.15% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems stock. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 667,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Penbrook Management LLC owned 2.26% of Orion Energy Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

