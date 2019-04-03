OrganiGram (OGI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.03

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc (CVE:OGI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.03 and last traded at C$9.98, with a volume of 1301243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$10.00 price target on OrganiGram and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Cormark raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.38, a current ratio of 14.53 and a quick ratio of 7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25.

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.87 million. Analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc will post 0.3800000059375 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile (CVE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

