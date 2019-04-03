Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 127,596 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 127,596 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $53,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 103,729,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,130,095,000 after purchasing an additional 553,232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,397,731 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,086,951,000 after purchasing an additional 382,573 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,031,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,056,194,000 after purchasing an additional 189,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,001,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $818,701,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares during the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $97.68 and a one year high of $120.20.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $718,477. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

