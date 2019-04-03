Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Orchid Island Capital an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ORC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.40. Orchid Island Capital has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $8.35.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.63%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 26,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,621,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,007,000 after acquiring an additional 16,762 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 592,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

