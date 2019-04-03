Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (OPNT) Insider Sells $126,600.00 in Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $126,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phil Skolnick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $149,500.00.

On Monday, February 4th, Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $153,200.00.

On Friday, January 4th, Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $137,600.00.

Shares of OPNT traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $12.21. 24,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,515. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.52. Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.66% and a negative return on equity of 93.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 105,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

