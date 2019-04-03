Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $450,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its position in United Technologies by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Technologies by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $100.48 and a one year high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $114.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total transaction of $178,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 9,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $1,145,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,243,888.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

