Onix 1-Day Volume Tops $234.00 (ONX)

Onix (CURRENCY:ONX) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Onix coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Onix has a market cap of $58,612.00 and $234.00 worth of Onix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Onix has traded up 68.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00016927 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000102 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Azart (AZART) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00001187 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Onix

Onix (CRYPTO:ONX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 26th, 2017. Onix’s total supply is 112,119,457 coins and its circulating supply is 107,072,781 coins. The official website for Onix is www.onixcoin.com . The Reddit community for Onix is /r/ONIXCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Onix’s official Twitter account is @onix_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Onix

Onix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Onix using one of the exchanges listed above.

