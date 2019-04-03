On The Beach Group’s (OTB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 510 ($6.66) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of On The Beach Group in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 568.83 ($7.43).

LON:OTB opened at GBX 421.88 ($5.51) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $547.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. On The Beach Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 650 ($8.49).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

