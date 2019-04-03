Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Receives $35.91 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.91.

A number of research firms have commented on OHI. ValuEngine lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.37 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th.

OHI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.59. 44,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,358. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.50. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.27 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 31.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 22,788 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $866,855.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,133 shares in the company, valued at $12,520,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,788 shares of company stock worth $4,440,176. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

