Old National Bancorp (ONB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

4/2/2019 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

4/1/2019 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/27/2019 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

3/26/2019 – Old National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/21/2019 – Old National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

3/15/2019 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Old National Bancorp is a bank holding company that operates banking offices and ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Through various subsidiaries, Old National provides a broad range of banking services as well as trust and investment management services, insurance brokerage services for both individuals and companies, and investment products. (Company Press Release) “

3/9/2019 – Old National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/12/2019 – Old National Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2019 – Old National Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.62 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 23.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 191,132 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 252,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,877,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,310,000 after buying an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

