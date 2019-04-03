Okta (OKTA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $95.00. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Okta traded as high as $90.63 and last traded at $90.47, with a volume of 2294946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

OKTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Okta to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.63.

Get Okta alerts:

In other news, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $1,537,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 5,223 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $429,905.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,905 shares of company stock worth $64,446,618. Company insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. First American Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $1,744,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth about $7,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $115.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta Inc will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/okta-okta-sets-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

Okta Company Profile (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.