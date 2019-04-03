Okta (OKTA) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s previous close.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $85.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 1.16. Okta has a 52 week low of $37.85 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.94 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, COO Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 329,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $26,960,730.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,335.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 98,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $7,049,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 809,905 shares of company stock valued at $64,446,618. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $1,744,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $7,669,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,926 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.