OFCOIN Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00 (OF)

OFCOIN (CURRENCY:OF) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Over the last week, OFCOIN has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. OFCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $606,185.00 worth of OFCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OFCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and CoinMex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00381336 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.78 or 0.01679452 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00245695 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005777 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00391671 BTC.

OFCOIN’s total supply is 51,200,000,000 coins. OFCOIN’s official Twitter account is @OFIDPlatform . The Reddit community for OFCOIN is /r/OFCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OFCOIN is www.ofbank.com

OFCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OFCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OFCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OFCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

