Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of ophthalmic therapeutic products using its proprietary hydrogel technology to address unmet or underserved needs in ophthalmology. The Company develops and markets eye care products. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ocular Therapeutix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

OCUL opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 136.09% and a negative net margin of 3,013.97%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom acquired 56,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $244,389.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,441 shares of company stock valued at $385,490. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. Its lead product candidates include DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert) for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation, allergic conjunctivitis, and dry eye diseases; and OTX-TP (travoprost insert) for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

