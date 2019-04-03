Obayashi (OBYCF) and Argan (AGX) Critical Survey

Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) and Argan (NYSE:AGX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Get Obayashi alerts:

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Obayashi does not pay a dividend. Argan has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Obayashi and Argan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obayashi $17.16 billion N/A $872.20 million N/A N/A Argan $892.82 million 0.88 $72.01 million N/A N/A

Obayashi has higher revenue and earnings than Argan.

Volatility & Risk

Obayashi has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obayashi and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obayashi N/A N/A N/A Argan 10.86% 16.62% 11.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Obayashi and Argan, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obayashi 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Argan shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Argan beats Obayashi on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obayashi

Obayashi Corp. engages in the construction and real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Building Construction, Overseas Building Construction, Domestic Civil Engineering, Overseas Civil Engineering, Real Estate, and Others. The Domestic Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Building Construction segment engages in building construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Domestic Civil Engineering segment handles civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses within Japan. The Overseas Civil Engineering segment deals with civil engineering construction contracts and related businesses outside Japan. The Real Estate segment handles the purchase, sale, development and rent of real estate properties. The Others segment engages in Private Finance Initiative (PFI), finance, renewable energy, and operation of golf courses. The company was founded by Yoshigoro Obayashi in January 1892 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. Its Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial steel fabrication and field services to light and heavy industrial organizations that comprise forest products, power, large fertilizer, and mining and petrochemical companies in southern region of the United States. The company's Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers outside plant cabling services, including trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers inside premises wiring services consisting of structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, other commercial customers, and federal government facilities, including cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.