Oaktree Capital Group Holdings Acquires 157,931 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE) Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 157,931 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $717,006.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $349.86 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $5.00 target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,686,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 666,715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 764,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 116,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

