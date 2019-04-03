NXT Energy Solutions (NSFDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports.

OTCMKTS:NSFDF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.03.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc provides airborne and gravity based geophysical survey services for the oil and gas exploration and production companies through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) survey system worldwide. Its SFD remote-sensing survey system offers information on areas conducive to fluid entrapment in the sedimentary column.

