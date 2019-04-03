NxStage Medical, Inc. (NXTM) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in NxStage Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTM) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 72,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NxStage Medical were worth $15,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 4th quarter worth $901,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,148,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,033,000 after buying an additional 274,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $148,885,000 after buying an additional 48,689 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NxStage Medical in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NxStage Medical by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,187,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after buying an additional 427,745 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NxStage Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NxStage Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

NXTM opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. NxStage Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 0.25.

NxStage Medical Company Profile

NxStage Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for patients suffering from chronic or acute kidney failure. Its primary product includes the System One, a portable hemodialysis system, which is used primarily for home hemodialysis and a range of dialysis therapies to deliver in the home setting.

