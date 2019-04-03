NVR (NVR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NVR have gained 16.2% over the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2019 and 2020 have remained stable over the past 60 days. While concerns surrounding affordability and rising mortgage rates have been plaguing the industry of late, NVR managed to generate higher revenues from the homebuilding business in 2018. Homebuilding revenues increased 13% to $7 billion in 2018. New orders and settlements during the year increased 4% and 16% from the year-ago level to 18,281 units and 18,447 units, respectively. NVR’s disciplined business model, and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risks are likely to generate more returns for its shareholders. However, rising interest and mortgage rates, as well as expected slower economic growth rates are causes of concern. Rising land and labor costs are threatening margins as they limit homebuilders’ pricing power. In fact, gross profit margin contracted 50 bps in 2018.”

Separately, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,911.80.

NVR opened at $2,768.00 on Tuesday. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,233.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. NVR had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 48.57%. NVR’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $40.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVR will post 176.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total value of $922,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,558. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 5,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,669.50, for a total transaction of $14,417,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,211 shares of company stock valued at $66,653,412. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVR by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its position in NVR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in NVR by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

