NVR, Inc. (NVR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in NVR were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of NVR by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in NVR by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,162,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NVR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,299,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $2,768.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,233.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $58.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.67 by $7.90. NVR had a return on equity of 48.57% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $40.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 176.78 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alexandra A. Jung purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,613.68 per share, for a total transaction of $65,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25 shares in the company, valued at $65,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddie Arthur Grier sold 350 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,637.04, for a total value of $922,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 825 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,211 shares of company stock worth $66,653,412 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,099.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,911.80.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

