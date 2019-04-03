NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Receives $205.90 Average PT from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twenty-six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $183.00 on Friday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.27. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $737,230,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,044 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

