nVent Electric (NVT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $27.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.34. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $568.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,699,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,331,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.