Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NPV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0435 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.72. 11,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,833. Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $12.79.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/nuveen-va-premium-income-municipal-fund-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-04-npv.html.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Va Premium Income Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.