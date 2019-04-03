Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NUO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NUO stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,017. Nuveen Ohio Quality Income Muncpl Fund has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $14.53.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

