Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NMI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NMI remained flat at $$10.72 during midday trading on Wednesday. 121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,155. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

In related news, insider Young L. Robert bought 9,582 shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.44 per share, for a total transaction of $100,036.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/nuveen-municipal-income-fund-inc-nmi-plans-0-04-monthly-dividend-2.html.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.