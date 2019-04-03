Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NKG) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,289. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

