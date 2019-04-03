Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

NUW stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,137. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

In other news, insider Young L. Robert acquired 6,490 shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

