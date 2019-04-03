NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,981,000 after buying an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,996,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in NuVasive by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in NuVasive by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,605. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

