NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 140,056 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NuStar Energy by 1,651.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuStar Energy stock opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $29.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.78.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $509.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas R. Shoaf sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $186,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,808.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Truby sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,424 shares of company stock worth $514,283. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in Texas. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

