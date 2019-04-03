Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Circassia Pharmaceuticals (CIR)

Circassia Pharmaceuticals (LON:CIR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 243.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CIR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Circassia Pharmaceuticals from GBX 81 ($1.06) to GBX 65 ($0.85) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of CIR stock opened at GBX 32 ($0.42) on Monday. Circassia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 31.90 ($0.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 98.30 ($1.28). The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 million and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Circassia Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of respiratory diseases. The company markets NIOX and NIOX VERO for use in asthma diagnosis and management; and Tudorza for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

