Numeraire (NMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.43 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 27.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $15.43 million and approximately $345,603.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can now be bought for about $11.43 or 0.00228149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00393496 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01712598 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00248112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00420779 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.