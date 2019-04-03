Novo Resources (NVO) Trading Down 8.3%

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO)’s share price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.37 and last traded at C$2.53. Approximately 238,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 184,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.76.
The stock has a market cap of $516.04 million and a PE ratio of -19.76.
About Novo Resources (CVE:NVO)
Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.
