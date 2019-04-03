Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Position Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,319,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,855,000 after acquiring an additional 148,443 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, February 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Shares of NVO opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $127.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.45% and a net margin of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

