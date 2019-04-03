Northwest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,508 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 256 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,200.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $970.11 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89. The firm has a market cap of $830.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.86 by $1.91. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total transaction of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.00, for a total transaction of $46,098.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,476 shares of company stock worth $17,745,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,349.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/03/northwest-wealth-management-llc-trims-stake-in-alphabet-inc-goog.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.