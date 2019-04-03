Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) Director Tod R. Hamachek Sells 600 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Director Tod R. Hamachek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $39,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

