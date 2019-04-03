Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Given $42.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.40.
Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.
Northrim BanCorp Company Profile
Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.
