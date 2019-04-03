Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM) Given $42.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $42.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northrim BanCorp an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 55.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.72. Northrim BanCorp has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professionals in Alaska. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

