Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Valmont Industries worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $381,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 538.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $131.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $157.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

