Northern Trust Corp Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Harsco Co. (HSC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,050,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Harsco were worth $20,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSC opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.48.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Harsco had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

