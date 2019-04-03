Northern Trust Corp Has $20.63 Million Stake in WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.74% of WSFS Financial worth $20,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,017,000 after purchasing an additional 565,969 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $11,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,318,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,158,000 after acquiring an additional 255,296 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,153,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,368,000 after acquiring an additional 210,835 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,757,000 after acquiring an additional 191,758 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $645,361.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

